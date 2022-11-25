Destitute woman given asylum

November 25, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old destitute woman hailing from Pinnavasal who had given birth to a girl two weeks ago has been accommodated at the Nambikkai Mana Nala Kappagam (Nambikkai Home for Mentally ILL), Thiruthuraipoondi.

Tiruvarur police sources said the woman was spotted wandering aimlessly in a state of depression on the premises of the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital a week ago after placing a child in the cradle placed under the “Cradle Baby Scheme”.

Police ascertained that the woman had married a person three years ago but was living with her aged mother at Pinnavasal due to marital discord.

