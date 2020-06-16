Despite lockdown freight earnings surpasses ₹100 crore mark in Tiruchi division

Freight movement in Tiruchi Railway Division has remained steady notwithstanding the lockdown clamped from March-end onwards. Various commodities have been regularly dispatched through freight trains operated from Karaikal Port and other stations in Tiruchi Division limits to different destinations.

Correspondingly, the earnings clocked through freight movement have also been steadily rising since March-end. The freight earnings through regular goods movements has surpassed ₹100 crore since the time lockdown was clamped, say railway sources.

The earnings recorded in the 10-day period from the time lockdown was clamped till the conclusion of March was a little over ₹14 crore. During the entire month of April, the freight earnings surpassed over ₹18 crore. Earnings recorded a over two-fold jump in May as compared to the previous month clocking a little over ₹49 crore. The sources say earnings generated during the first 10-days in June was a little over ₹19.2 crore. In respect of quantity transported, the Tiruchi Division saw over 19 lakh tonnes of freight being moved from March-end through more than 29,000 wagons.

Railway sources say movement of coal from Karaikal Port to other destinations within the State was on top in respect of commodities moved in Tiruchi Division during the lockdown period. The Division has also witnessed movement of foodgrains from various stations in the delta region besides lignite and cement. There has been daily movement of freight train from Tiruchi Division to various destinations.

However, the sources say the freight earnings as compared to the corresponding period last year was lesser due to the lockdown resulting in demand coming down. In addition to goods trains, Southern Railway had also operated special parcel trains on select routes including Chennai to Nagercoil via Tiruchi.