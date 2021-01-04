Despite good harvest, senkarumbu farmers wary of poor returns this year

Govt. move to supply a full grown cane through ration shops may force private traders to scale down their purchase

Tiruchi

Farmers in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts have started harvesting ‘senkarumbu’ also known as ‘panneer karumbu,’ the edible sugarcane variety that is ubiquitous during Pongal festivities. However, a section of the farmers are complaining of poor returns although the harvest has been good this year.

Farmers raise the crop of 10-11 months duration in specific pockets such as Tiruvalarsolai and Thirukattupalli seeking to make a good profit during the season. As was the case last year, there seems to be a glut in production this year too given the availability of water for irrigation.

The decision of the State government to supply a full grown cane, instead of a piece (as was the practice earlier) as part of the Pongal gift distributed to ration card holders this year has evoked mixed reactions from the farmers. While some are happy over the increase in quantum of purchase of sugarcane for distribution through various government agencies, many farmers complain that they were not getting good returns as those involved in procuring the sugarcane allegedly take a cut in some places. Some others are also worried that the government move to supply a full grown cane through ration shops may force private traders to scale down their purchase as there may not be much demand in the open market.

“We have had a good season this year and I have just started the harvest as the government authorities have started the procurement,” said S.Bala of Thiruvalarsolai near Tiruchi. Mr. Bala says he was offered by ₹22 apiece by the government officials as he grows high quality cane which are of seven feet in height. He has also sold a part of the harvest to private traders who sell the cane in other districts at higher rates.

But O. Panneerselvam of Thiruvalarsolai, who had raised sugarcane on an acre, says he was offered ₹19 apiece for the 1,000 canes procured from him apparently for distribution through ration shops. However, he was worried that traders have not come to procure sugarcane yet, possibly fearing that there may not be much demand due to the government supply. “I have invested over ₹1.20 lakh for raising the crop and only if I get at least ₹22-25, I will be able to get a return of ₹30,000-40,000,” he said.

Some of the farmers in Thirukattupalli area complained that they were being offered only ₹13- 15 a cane this year including by those procuring cane for supply through ration shops. “Farmers are being offered only ₹13.50 for the government supply and now traders are also bargaining with us seeking cane for the same rate,” said P. Raghu, a farmer of Nadupadugai near Thirukattupalli, who assists his brother in overseeing the harvest.

Farmers point out that demand for the senkarumbu ends with the Pongal festival and hence they have little bargaining power.

Mr. Raghu suggested that procurement of the cane be done through cooperative societies without the involvement of middlemen. This would help farmers get the price offered by the government, he felt. “Only if farmers get ₹22-25 a cane, they will be able to make some profit,” he observed.