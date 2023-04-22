Despite EC decision, OPS supporters use AIADMK name and flags for Tiruchi meet

April 22, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - TIRUCHI

Despite the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to recognise Edappadi K. Palaniswami as general secretary of the AIADMK, supporters of the ousted coordinator of the party O. Panneerselvam camp continue to make arrangements for its meet in Tiruchi on Monday using party symbol and flags.

The meet, which Mr. Panneerselvam’s supporters claim would prove to be a turning point for the group, is the first major cadre outreach programme of the former Chief Minister since he was expelled from the party on July 11, 2022.

His supporters seem to be unfazed over the development. The G. Corner ground, owned by the Southern Railway, is getting ready to receive the supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam. Festoons, banners and posters, all depicting the images of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran, Jayalalithaa and Mr. Panneerselvam have sprung up at the venue of the meet and adjacent places.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the legal warning issued by the AIADMK against those misusing the party name, the organisers have erected massive flags with the two-leave symbols of the party at the venue and prominent places of the city.

“None can deny our right to use the party name and flags as we are the AIADMK and the real party workers are with us,” said Vellamandi N. Natarajan, former Minister and a loyalist of Mr. Panneerselvam.

The open ground, which is considered as a lucky one for the AIADMK since former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa addressed here in 2010 ahead of the 2011 elections, can accommodate about 35,000 persons, says the organisers. An organiser said arrangements had been made to provide 20,000 to 25,000 chairs at the venue. It is said that about 10,000 more cadres could watch the proceedings standing.

“We expect a massive turnout and it will showcase our strength to those trying to usurp the AIADMK for their self-interest. We will continue to fight against them,” said Ku.Pa. Krishnan, former Minister and a leader of the Panneerselvam camp.