Desludging vehicles to soon get identification stickers in Tiruchi

October 30, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to introduce identification stickers for desludging vehicles to help residents identify registered operators in the city.

The move comes after a section of desluding operators were found dumping faecal waste collected from residential and commercial properties in vacant spaces, polluting the groundwater table.

According to officials, the unregistered operators who collect the waste from residential and commercial properties often dump them on vacant plots to avoid user fees at the decanting stations. “The identification stickers would help residents identify the registered vehicles, who do not engage in illegal dumping of waste,” said a senior Corporation official.

Sources said that about 52% of the city’s population was covered by the underground drainage (UGD) system. Through the ongoing UGD phases II, III and IV, the coverage would increase to 95% in the coming months. For areas that did not have a sewer network, desludging operators helped in removing faecal waste.

There were around 55 desludging operators in the city engaged in emptying septic tanks of residential and commercial properties at the three decanting stations at Khajamalai, Pookollai, Vayalur Road and Srirangam. These stations were a safe disposal point to re-treat and neutralise the waste, the sources added.

Officials urged the residents to check if the operator was registered with the Corporation before engaging them with the task. “A list of registered desludging operators is also available on the Corporation website. We will soon provide identification stickers to all the registered operators in the city. Soon, the vehicles would be installed with GPS tracking devices to monitor them.”

In order to check violations, places where the faecal waste was being dumped by the operators had been identified and regularly monitored by the Corporation’s Integrated Command Control Centre. Penalties for violators had also been increased from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, to prevent them from dumping waste in vacant spaces.