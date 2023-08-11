HamberMenu
Desist from closing down Royapuram Railway Printing Press at Chennai, says Tiruchi MP Thirunavukkarasar

August 11, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to desist from closing down the Royapuram Railway Printing Press at Chennai and save the organisation and its workforce.  Raising the issue in the Parliament on Thursday, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said the Railway Printing Press at Royapuram has been functioning successfully since 1890. 

It has moved on from DTP technology to ROTATEK machines imported at cost of Rs. 15 crore. The unit had been undertaking the printing of PRS / UTS tickets, railway timetable, reservation forms, working time table and service registers.  “Unfortunately, the railways have decided to close down the unit. This will lead to valuable assets worth several crores and printing materials to be disposed of at scrap value and the well trained employees have to be redeployed in unrelated and valueless work.”

Even if the printing jobs were outsourced there are possibilities of fraudulent practices and increased printing cost. The railways should come forward to protect the organisation.  The jobs which were outsourced earlier should be brought back to the Royapuram Printing Press besides the printing work of public sector undertakings, banks, cooperative societies could also be undertaken in a cost effective manner, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar suggested. 

