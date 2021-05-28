Desilting works set to commence in Tiruchi

28 May 2021 18:27 IST

TIRUCHI

The Public Works Department is all set to commence desilting of irrigation canals and drainage channels in Tiruchi, Karur and Ariyalur districts over the next few days.

According to sources in the department, 106 works are to be taken up under the initiative in the three districts this year at a total outlay of ₹14.25 crore.

But for a couple of works on irrigation canals in Tiruchi district and three in Ariyalur district, most of other works involved clearing the silt from drainage channels in the three districts.

While the works on the clearing the silt from the irrigation canals will be completed in time for the release of water from Mettur dam (normally opened on June 12), the works on drainages would be completed well before the onset of monsoon and water flow in them, a senior official of the department told The Hindu. The official discounted the possibility of the works being affected by the lockdown as most of them are to be carried out using machines.

Meanwhile, the Tiruchi District unit of the Cauvery Delta Farmers Association has urged the authorities to ensure the timely completion of the works. In a statement, Dikshidar Balasubramanian, district president of the association, called upon the authorities to constitute committees comprising farmers and contractors at the district or local level to oversee the exercise. The annual exercise should ideally be completed by April every year, he felt.

Tiruvarur

Collector V.Santha and Poondi K. Kalaivannan, MLA, inaugurated the works under the Chief Minister’s Desilting Scheme. The inaugurated the works on the Kattar at Kottarakudi and Odapokkiaru near Kallikudi. Mr.Kalaivannan said that 174 works would be executed under the scheme in the district at a cost of ₹16.34 crore.