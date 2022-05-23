Desilting works progressing at a brisk pace
Works on desilting waterbodies are progressing at a brisk pace at the tail-end areas in Mayiladuthurai district.
Water Resources Department has been focussing on completion of the works in recent months to ensure sufficient flow along the canals for irrigation well before the water released from Mettur dam reaches the tail-end areas.
On Saturday, Collector R. Lalitha inspected the works under progress in parts of Shembanarkovil and other tail-end areas.
Accompanied by Executive Engineer of Water Resources Department V. Shanmugam and other senior officials, the Collector took stock of desilting and modernisation works at Memathur and Kazhanivasal Vadakudi.
