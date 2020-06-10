‘Desilting works likely to be completed in a week’

Desilting works are expected to be completed in a week in Tiruvarur district, according to K. Satyagopal, special monitoring officer for desilting works in delta region.

He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation.

On Wednesday, Mr. Satyagopal inspected projects taken up under kudimaramathu and Chief Ministers’ Special Desilting Scheme at Needamangalam, Kudavasal, Nannilam and Mannargudi taluks in the district.

Talking to reporters later, he said desilting works began in April-May and not in July-August as in 2019. Hence, nearly 79 out of 88 works taken up under kudimaramathu scheme at a cost of ₹20.83 crore would be completed soon. Similarly, 106 works to desilt 1,244 km of watercourses were taken up under CMSDS at an outlay of ₹22 crore. So far, 855 km of watercourses had been desilted.

Officials had been instructed to deploy additional equipment and manpower, wherever necessary, to expedite works so that they were completed before the onset of the north-east monsoon and before water released for irrigation from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur on June 12 reached the region.

Last year, 89 out of 95 works taken up under kudimaramathu were completed, ensuring assured water supply for irrigation to 76,500 acres of fields in the district, he said.

On Tuesday, Mr. Satyagopal inspected various works taken up under the two schemes in Thanjavur and Orathanadu taluks in Thanjavur district.

He inspected desilting, reconstruction of regulators and other works and interacted with farmers at Valamarkottai hamlet in Thanjavur taluk.

He enquired about cropping pattern, extent of cultivation area and quality and potential of groundwater availability in the area.