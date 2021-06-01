Tiruchirapalli

Desilting works inspected

THANJAVUR

Monitoring Officer Pradeep Yadav on Tuesday inspected the desilting of irrigation channels, drains and other waterways took up at a cost of ₹ 20.50 crore in Thanjavur district.

Under the scheme, channels and drains for a length of 1169 kilometres would be desilted and the works are expected to be completed in about 10 to 12 days well before release of water for irrigation from Mettur dam, Mr. Yadav told reporters at Thanjavur.

Required machinery were being mobilised to complete the works as per the schedule, he said and added that there was no bar in local farmers viewing the works implemented in their areas.


