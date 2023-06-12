Desilting works completed in Mayiladuthurai district ahead of ‘kuruvai’ season

June 12, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Mayiladuthurai district administration has completed desilting of A and B type irrigation channels well ahead of the Cauvery water released from the Mettur reservoir reaches the delta districts and gears up to finish works in smaller channels.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released the water from the Mettur dam on June 12, the customary date of water release from the reservoir, for the ‘kuruvai’ season of paddy cultivation which would benefit nearly 3.6 lakh acres of agricultural land in the Cauvery delta and neighbouring districts.

Mr. Stalin, who inspected the desilting of irrigation channels in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts, last week had directed the officials from the Water Resources Department to expedite the works to complete them well ahead of the release of water in Cauvery river.

As many as 51 irrigation channels – 47 A type and four B type – that branch off from Veerachozhan, Manjalaaru, Magimalaiaaru, Vikaramanaaru, Pazhayaaru, and Manniyaaru were taken up for desilting by the Water Resources Department.

The State government had sanctioned ₹ 8.06 crore to desilt the water channels in Mayiladuthurai district. Works began in April and picked up momentum last month in which nearly 748.5 km out of the total length of 749.75 km of irrigation channels have been desilted, said Collector AP. Mahabharathi. This would benefit the farmers of Mayiladuthurai, Kuthalam, Tharangambadi and Sirkazhi taluks where the ‘kuruvai’ paddy is likely to be raised on nearly 40,000 hectares.

Mr. Mahabharathi also said that C and D type channels in the district would be desilted with the help of the Agriculture Engineering Department and the workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme before the Cauvery water reaches the tail-end areas.