Desilting works begin in Tiruchi

Desilting of irrigation canals and drainage channels in the district by the Public Works Department began on Monday.

The works were inaugurated at two difference places by K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education.

Inaugurating the exercise at Pullampadi and Sirukalapur in Lalugdi taluk, Mr. Nehru said 63 works would be executed under the initiative in the district this year at a cost of ₹5.62 crore. Irrigation canals and drainages would be desilted for a total length of 162.81 km.

Mr. Poyyamozhi inaugurated the desilting work on Kattar taken up at cost of ₹10 lakh at Navalpattu village in Tiruverumbur taluk.

Collector S. Sivarasu and senior PWD officials participated in the events.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Nehru and Mr. Poyyamozhi handed over 75 oxygen concentrators, procured by the latter under an initiative supported by DMK Youth Wing leader Udayanidhi Stalin, MLA, to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Another 75 oxygen concentrators would be given to Thanjavur hospital.