Desilting work of Kattalai Mettu canal begins

Desilting of Kattalai Mettu canal, one of the longest canals running in Karur and Tiruchi districts, has begun under the kudimaramathu scheme.

It is among seven canals, which have been chosen for carrying out desilting works.

A sum of ₹1.90 crore has been sanctioned for the canal, which has a length of 62 km. While ₹1 crore has been allotted for desilting 22 km from Mayanur to Myladi in Karur district, it will cost ₹90 lakh for covering 39.90 km from Myladi to Thayanur in Tiruchi district.

Collector T. Anbalagan, who inspected the desilting works at Inungur, said that desilting of Kattalai Mettu canal was a long pending demand of the farmers. Besides strengthening the bunds, silts and bushes along the waterway would be cleared. It would enable the Public Works Department to carry water for irrigation in a speedy manner. Moreover, it would clear hurdles in carrying water to tail end areas. About 21,000 acres in Karur and Tiruchi would be benefited.

Similarly, Pudu Kattalai Mettu vaickal, Palla vaickal, Padugai vaickal, Chinthalai vaickal and Mahadhanapuram vaickal have also been included under the kudimaramathu works. Officials have been asked to complete the works as early as possible.