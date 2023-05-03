ADVERTISEMENT

Desilting work inaugurated in Pudukottai district

May 03, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan on Wednesday inaugurated the desilting of the drainage channel of Sengalaneer Eri at Aranthangi taluk in Pudukottai district.

The drainage runs for a length of 2,500 metres from Ayinkudi to Mathur Eri. The desilting of the canal by the Water Resources Department at an estimated ₹10 lakh would benefit about 88.02 acres of agricultural lands, the Minister said.

The canal had heavily silted up and there was heavy growth of weeds. Farmers had been adversely affected due to the impediments in the drain during the monsoon, he added.

Thirty-one desilting works had been taken up by Kallanai Canal, Pattukottai Agniaru Basin and Pudukottai South Vellar Basin divisions of the department. The works would entail the removal of silt from irrigation canals for a total length of nearly 97 km at an estimated cost of ₹2.69 crore.

Minister for Law S. Reghupathy inaugurated the desilting of the Pennachi Kanmoi in Thirumayam taluk recently.

Tiruvarur

Transport Commissioner L. Nirmalraj, who is the monitoring officer for Tiruvarur, inspected the progress of some of the desilting works in district on Wednesday along with Poondi K. Kalaivannan, MLA, and T. Charusree, Collector.

He inspected the desilting of Peruntharakudi canal, Enkan Ettiyalur canal and Perumalagaram-Pazhavanakudi canal.

CONNECT WITH US