Desilting will delay water release for Kuruvai crop: farmers

21 May 2021 18:56 IST

Officials urged to expedite works to ensure free flow of water

THANJAVUR

Farmers in delta districts are a worried a lot as many say they see indications for delay in opening of shutters of Stanley Reservoir well beyond the scheduled date of June 12.

The farmers, at the outset, were hopeful that their views would be factored in by the government for deciding on the water release schedule for Kuruvai and Samba cultivation while attending a recent meeting attended by senior State Ministers.

However, the farmers were a little disappointed when they were told at the meeting that the decision on the date of the opening of Mettur dam would be finalised and announced by the Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on a later date.

In fact, the demand opening of the shutters on the scheduled date of June 12 formed the baseline of the suggestions from farmers’ representatives. But, participants with political background focussed their attention on execution of desilting works, and other matters such as financial support for cultivation activities in the form of `kuruvai/samba packages’, and assistance for mechanisation activities in agriculture.

While a section of participants suggested that the availability of water in the dams in Cauvery delta should also be considered while deciding on the date of opening of Mettur dam for irrigation, some others demanded `work security’ for farmhands by pointing out the sudden inclination towards mechanisation activities among the landholders backed up by the government officials and as well as the financial institutions.

Those who had to depend on surface water for irrigation referred to government order dated May 17, 2021, issued by the Public Works Department with respect to the works of removing shoals and desilting the bed in discrete stretches of Cauvery and its tributaries, channels, canals, surplus courses and drains in the Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai districts and the Delta districts - Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayilduthurai at a total cost of around₹ 62.91 crore.

The GO had also directed the Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department, Tiruchi Region, to initiate necessary steps for completing the works numbering around 590, identified in the eight districts coming under its domain “well before the releasing of water for irrigation from Mettur and subsequently from Grand Anicut.”

What has added to the worries of the farmers fearing delay in water release from Mettur dam is the commencement of bridge construction work across the `Puduaaru’ (the Grand Anicut Canal) at Adappanpallam village located in the vicinity of the GA Canal branching off from the `kallanai’ dam, a small bridge at Seyyamangalam, and laying of a temporary road on the Vennar riverbed.

Criticising the timing of these works, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam and the Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Thozhilalargal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Thanjavur district, staged a demonstration on the Vennar riverbed at Seyyamaangalam on May 21 urging the officials to expedite the works or make necessary arrangements so that the progress of these works did not hinder the free flow of water for irrigation, to be released from the Grand Anicut during this season.