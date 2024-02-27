ADVERTISEMENT

Desilting of waterways at a cost of ₹25.41 crore in Thanjavur district launched

February 27, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources department will take up desilting of waterways in Thanjavur district at a cost of ₹25.41 crore under the ‘special desilting scheme’ for the year 2024-25.

According to an official release, waterways (rivers, irrigation and drain channels) for a distance of 1210.29 kilometres would be desilted to ensure smooth flow of water expected to be released from Mettur dam during June.

The works to be taken up under 261 packages were officially launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M .K. Stalin through video conference on February 27. It has been proposed to form ‘Uzhavar Kuzhu’ (Farmer Groups) in the villages where the works are to be taken up, to ensure the execution of the work on a war footing, the release added.

