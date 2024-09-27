Desilting of storm water drains will be completed ahead of monsoon: Mayor

The Tiruchi City Corporation drive to desilt storm water drains and drainage canals in all 65 wards in the city to prevent waterlogging during monsoon would be completed ahead of the monsoon, Mayor M.Anbazhagan has said.

Presiding over the Tiruchi Corporation Council meeting held here on Friday, Mr. Anbazhagan said that the drive to desilt about 257 km of storm water drains and canals in the city at a cost of ₹4.12 crore is under way. So far, about 51 km have been desilted, and the remaining 206 km will be desilted ahead of the monsoon, he added.

He informed the council that around 486 stray cattle heads have been impounded, and a sum of ₹16.50 lakh has been collected by penalising the owners and auctioning the cattle. Similarly, of the estimated 24,000 stray dogs in the city, the civic body has sterilised about 17,139 stray dogs so far.

Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor G. Divya were present at the meeting.

During the zero hour, Mr. Anbazhagan addressed the councillors’ grievances pertaining to bad roads, waterlogging due to the absence of storm water drains, frequent sewer blockages and absence of street lights. The councillors urged the Corporation to relay the roads dug up for underground drainage works and repair the damaged roads before the onset of the monsoon.

V. Ramadoss of the DMK, representing ward 55, alleged that the area sabha meetings are being held without any transparency and that the petitions received from the residents are not being addressed.

He also said that the meetings are conducted without prior notice to the residents.

K. Suresh, representing Ward 23, urged the Mayor to initiate steps to commission the multi-level car parking at West Boulevard Road before the festive season to ease traffic congestion.

Following a demand to review the imposition of Street Waste Management User Charges (SUC), Mr. Saravanan informed that special camps will be held for bill collectors and the issue will be resolved within two days.

Earlier, the Mayor insisted that Councillor of Ward 63, V. Porkodi tender an apology for distributing ‘halwa’ (sweet) during the council meeting held on August 30 as a symbolic gesture alleging that her ward is being neglected in executing development projects.

Heated arguments ensued, and the Mayor informed that the civic body has sanctioned about ₹12.4 crore worth of projects in her ward.

Councillor M. Maithivanan intervened and requested her to apologise for her act. Following this, she expressed her regret and said that she had no intention of hurting anyone.

