Desilting of Pallapalayam Raja Vaical begins

Work on desilting of the Pallapalayam Raja Vaical in Karur district has begun under the kudimarathu scheme.

The work would be executed at an estimate of ₹43.50 lakh and would include construction of retaining walls for a length of 127 metres to prevent flooding, repairs at the head sluices of the canal and repairs at the vents, besides clearing of silt for a distance of about 700 metres on the left bank canal and strengthening of bunds.

Inaugurating the work on Friday, Transport Minister M. R.Vijayabhaskar said the desilting and other repair works would ensure that the water flowed to the tail-end of the canal. The works were being executed through the water users association of the canal.

He disclosed that the government has sanctioned six desilting works at an estimate of ₹1.97 crore in the Amaravathi basin, two works at a cost of ₹16 lakh in the Nanganchiar basin and two works in the Cauvery basin at an estimate of ₹30 lakh in the district. Last year, six desilting works were executed in the district under the kudimaramathu scheme in the district at an estimated cost of ₹1.74 crore, he added.

A proposal has been submitted to the government for desilting, renovation and strengthening of the bunds of the Punjai Pugalar canal at an estimated cost of ₹41 crore, he said.