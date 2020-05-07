Desilting of Mavadikulam begins

The Public Works Department began desilting and development works at the Mavadikulam on Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of persistent demands for desitling and beautifying tanks, one of the few in the city limits.

The tank, spread over 143 acres, has been reduced a shallow water body over the years and it has been heavily encroached upon.

Voluntary organisations have been flagging indiscriminate dumping of garbage into the tank.

A few years back, voluntary organisations and citizens groups launched a campaign to clean the tank which helped conserve some rainwater. However, given the vast area involved, the task could not be completed fully.

According to Public Works Department sources, the tank receives water supply from the 15th branch canal from the New Kattalai High Level Canal, which branches off from the Cauvery.

Meanwhile, the PWD, which maintains the tank, has taken up development and desilting works on the tank at an estimated cost of ₹1.94 crore.

Under the initiative, silt accumulation in the tank would be removed. Besides, a walking track would be laid along the banks of the tank. Seating arrangements would be made along the banks.

The work is expected to be completed in about six months time, an official said.