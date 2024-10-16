GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Desilting of major drains and channels likely to be completed by end of October

Published - October 16, 2024 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Desilting work in progress at a channel at Pudukottai Main Raod in Tiruchi.

Desilting work in progress at a channel at Pudukottai Main Raod in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Desilting of major storm water drains and drainage channels across the city taken up by the Tiruchi Corporation at the cost of ₹4.12 crore is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

In a bid to prevent flooding during the North-east monsoon, the civic body has identified the flood-prone and low-lying areas in all five zones and has prioritised the desilting works. Major channels in Cholarajapuram, Rajarajan Nagar, Major Saravanan Road, and Rettaivaikkal were included in the drive.

According to sources, about 31 major drains at a length of 132 km are being desilted at a cost of ₹2.24 crore. Similarly, as many as 21 major channels at a total length of 125km are being desilted at ₹1.88 crore. Out of the 257 km long drains and channels desilting work has been completed in about 197 km, so far. Around 60 km is pending, and the civic body expects to complete them within two weeks.

Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan said: “The ongoing drive has been intensified, and it is aimed to prevent waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas during the monsoon season. Officials are monitoring the desilting operations and are reviewing the progress on a daily basis.”

Heavy machinery and excavators are being engaged to clear the slit and aquatic weeds in wide drains and channels, while manual cleaning is being employed at places where the drains are small, especially in residential areas. Apart from this, a team of conservancy workers had been desilting the drains on a regular basis to prevent clogging.

Meanwhile, Mayor M. Anbazhagan on Wednesday inspected the arrangements made at the zonal offices to ensure electric motors, oil engines, wood-cutting machines and mosquito fogging machines are kept ready to tackle the upcoming monsoon. Trial runs were conducted at flood water pumping stations in vulnerable areas, and electricity pumps were operated to check its function to pump out rainwater from low-lying areas to nearby rivers.

Published - October 16, 2024 06:54 pm IST

