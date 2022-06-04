Desilting of Kudamuritti, Kodingal expected to help residents breathe easy this monsoon

The canals have been cleared under a special scheme after a gap of several years

A view of the Kudamuritti and Kodingal canals, after the desilting, at their confluence point near the Cauvery river in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The desilting of the Kudamurutti and Kodingal canals, which serve as important storm water drains in and around Tiruchi, would largely help prevent inundation of low lying areas in the city and its suburbs during the forthcoming monsoon season, officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) say.

The two canals have been desilted under the Special Desilting Scheme this year after a gap of several years. Thick growth of bushes and encroachments had shrunk the width of the water bodies, reducing their water carrying capacity. This resulted in inundation of several low-lying colonies in the city and its suburbs due to heavy discharges in Ariyar, Koraiyar and Kudamuritti during the monsoon last year.

The Kudamuritti canal originates from the Puthur Aqueduct and runs a distance of 6.10 km across the city carrying the surplus water flow from Koraiyar, Uyyakondan and Ariyar rivers to the Cauvery River near Chinthamani in the city. The canal’s maximum capacity is 35,000 cusecs, but over the years it has come down to 9,000 cusecs. Consequently, low-lying residential areas along the canal in the city such as Fathima Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Ananda Nagar, Ammaiyappa Nagar and Thyagaraja Nagar were inundated affecting an estimated three lakh residents in the city.

The Kodingal canal runs for a length 14 km from Kodiyalam village in Srirangam taluk and drains into the Cauvery River along with the Kudumuritti in the city. The canal’s capacity is 8,791 cusecs. The desilting of the canal would help check inundation of colonies such as Shanmuga Nagar, Linga Nagar and M.M.Nagar in Tiruchi city besides directly benefiting 382 acres of farm lands.

Residents in flood-prone areas in the city can breathe easy during the coming monsoon as the two canals, besides the city stretch of Koraiyar, have been desilted this year. The canals were desilted using earthmovers over a period of nearly 40 days, WRD officials said.

The width of the canals had shrunk to just 10 metres at some places and they have been restored to their original width of 30-40 metres. “The water courses were fully surveyed and their boundaries marked. Some encroachments in the form of unauthorised cultivation were removed,” an official said.

V. Sundararaju, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar South, while welcoming the government move to desilt the canals, however, says the vegetation in some places have not been cleared fully on the Kudamuritti. Besides, the removed silt has been deposited along the canal bund and this could get eroded and run into the canal again during the monsoon. The bunds can be covered with coir and vetiver grass can be grown over them to prevent soil erosion.