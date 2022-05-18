Desilting of Koraiyar river in Tiruchi nearing completion

Desilting of the city stretch of the Koraiyar, an important flood carrier in Tiruchi, taken up under the Special Desilting Scheme is nearing completion.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) had accorded thrust to preventing inundation of flood-prone areas in Tiruchi and its surrounding areas, while identifying the works under the Special Desilting Scheme this year. The move came in the wake of inundation of several low-lying colonies in the city and its suburbs due to heavy discharges and overflows from the Koraiyar, Kudamurtti, Ariyar, Nandiyar and other rivers in the district during the monsoon last year.

Accordingly, desilting works have been taken up on the Koraiyar, Uyyakondan, Ariyar, Kudamuritti and other water bodies for a length of about 232 km at a total cost of ₹18.75 crore. The desilting of the Koraiyar is among the important works taken up in and around the city. Rain flows from the neighbouring district of Pudukottai flows through the Koraiyar and the Kudamuritti to drain into the Cauvery River in the city. Last year, heavy discharges from Pudukottai district resulted in the inundation of residential colonies along the two water courses.

Heavy silt accumulation on Koraiyar over the years had reduced its capacity. The Ariyar Basin Division of the WRD had taken up the task of clearing the accumulated silt from the river for a length of about 5.40 km at an estimate of ₹1.24 crore. “The work is nearing completion. Once completed, the river will be able to carry its full capacity of about 20,000 cusecs of water,” said an officer of the department.

The silt removed from the river has been used to shore up and strengthen the bunds, especially at vulnerable stretches, officials said.

The Ariyar Division was executing 28 works under the scheme to remove silt accumulation from various water courses for a length of about 58.25 km at an estimate of ₹6.34 crore in Tiruchi district. This apart, the division is also executing four works, covering a length of 14.50 km of water bodies in Karur district at an estimated cost of ₹53.50 lakh.

Desilting of Ariyar for a length of about seven km in Ariyavur, Navalurkuttapattu, Thayanur,Nachikurichi and Solanganallur in Manikandam union, and various stretches of Upparu, Nandiyar and Mamundiyar are among the other important works taken up by the division in Tiruchi district this year. All the four rivers carried heavy rain flows during the monsoon season last year, leading to inundation of various places in the district.