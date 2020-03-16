Tiruchirapalli

Desilting of Kandeertheetham canals begins

Removal of silt under way at Kandeeratheetham canals in Ariyalur district.

ARIYALUR

Work on removal of silt and strengthening of irrigations canals of the Kandeertheetham and other system tanks fed by the Pullampadi canal began here on Sunday.

The Pullampadi canal and its three branch canals feed 19 tanks in Ariyalur district, including Kandeeratheetham, Vinjiraya, Andiodai, Kallur, Irandu Kuttai, Moondru Kuttai, Mottaiyarpillai, Chetti, Ilayaperumal, Lakshmana Moopanar, Ramu Pillai, Ezha, Pudu, Kattur, Thiruvenkadapadaiyachi, Kuppanaiyengar, Vannan, Nedungulam and Arasan tank. The canals have been heavily silted in some places, affecting the flow of water.

The Kandeertheetham sluices and eight canals would be cleared of silt and strengthened. The work, taken up at a cost of ₹ 12.74 crore under the Tamil Nadu Irrigation Management Scheme Phase 2 would help stabilise irrigation in about 6,690 hectares, said Thamarai S.Rajendran, Government Chief Whip, who inaugurated the project along with Collector D. Rathna.

