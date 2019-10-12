Desilting of inlet channel to temple tank hits road block

Social activists and environmentalists in Mannargudi are keeping their fingers crossed on whether their efforts to renovate Sri Jayankondanathar Temple tank would result in the tank getting filled with water flowing in the nearby Pamani river.

Inspired and encouraged by the kudimaramathu scheme of works implemented by the State government, Nesakaram, a coordinating agency of all the social service organisations, traders’ associations and other organisations in Mannargudi, came forward to desilt the tanks and inlet channels to the waterbodies in the town.

To begin with, tanks in the town were cleared of wild growth and the tank beds levelled using earthmovers. Simultaneously, inlet channels were cleared of weeds and other materials that might obstruct water flow.

According to official sources, like other works taken up in the town, desilting of the temple tank was completed on schedule. Work on the inlet channel, which branches off from Savalakaran Vaaikkal (an irrigation channel) from Pamani river, hit a roadblock as the machines could not be used on a short stretch of about 100 to 150 metres of the channel running through a piece of land owned by a Central government agency.

If the tank, which remained barren for the past eight years, gets filled up, the groundwater table in the area would get recharged and bring immense relief to people residing in more than 300 houses. Efforts to get the 100 to 150 metre stretch of this heavily silted inlet channel manually was also being contemplated, they added.

Parking fee

Meanwhile, the Nesakaram has urged the authorities not to collect fee from those who park two-wheelers near Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple.

In a petition submitted to the temple authorities, the organisation said the temple attracted a large number of devotees, a majority of them came on motorcycles from Mannargudi. Charging a hefty fee of ₹10 per vehicle was unfair, it said.

The Nesakaram also called upon the Government Hospital at Mannargudi to find a lasting solution to the problem of unsafe disposal of sewage.