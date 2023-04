Desilting inaugurated in Tiruvarur

April 29, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday inaugurated the de-silting of 11.50 km of Panayanar drain channel at Melamanali village in Koothanallur taluk, Tiruvarur district, at an estimated cost of ₹9 lakh. About 500 acres at Melamanali, Karnavur, Ogaiperaiyur, Aathur, Ezhamkondan, and Poonthazhankudi hamlets will benefit from the de-silting works, sources said. ADVERTISEMENT

