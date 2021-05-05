Expedite desilting canal: farmers

TIRUVARUR

05 May 2021 20:31 IST

The Thamizhaga Cauvery Farmers Association has urged the State government to expedite desilting in the delta region where ‘kuruvai’ cultivation is to set to begin in about 40 days.

In a statement, its general secretary P.R.Pandian said that the farmers were confident of a bumper harvest in view of good storage at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur. The government should release water from Mettur dam on June 12, expedite desilting work and ensure smooth flow of water.

Urging the government to initiate necessary steps for taking up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation on a war-footing measure, its general secretary said additional tractors should be made available through the Agriculture Engineering Department for taking up direct sowing and to ensure availability of seeds in adequate quantity.

He said that though the government announced 100 per cent compensation for the crop loss suffered due to heavy rain in January and waived the crop loans to the tune of ₹12, 500 crore disbursed through cooperative institutions, the process of compensation disbursement and release of jewellery pledged to avail crop loans were suspended by the officials citing the election model code of conduct.

Urging the government to revive the crop loss compensation disbursement and release of pledged jewellery, he urged the governments to clear the cloud over the pricing of fertilizers. Though the Centre declared that fertilizer price hike had been put on hold, till date there was no official communication on whether the fertilizers would be sold at the old rate or at a new price, he said.