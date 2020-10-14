Tiruchirapalli

Canal to be desilted

Work on desilting the irrigation canal from Allinagaram Odai Anicut to Kurinchankulam was initiated on Wednesday by the Chief Government Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran on Wednesday.

The work entails deepening of the three-metre wide canal ahead of the onset of northeast monsoon season.

The water bodies are source of irrigation for 122 acres.

Accompanied the Collector T. Rathna, he instructed senior officials of the line departments to ensure early completion of the work.

Subsequently, Mr. Rajendran and the Collector monitored the planting of palm seeds along the embankment of Ottakoil tank.

The local body had mobilised volunteers and environmental activists for planting 5,000 palm seeds.

