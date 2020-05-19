Desilting work to be expedited

Earth-movers are to be brought from nearby districts to expedite desilting work in delta districts.

Public Works Department officials said 130 earth-movers have been deployed for desilting and ‘kudimaramathu’ works taken up in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts. Since it had been planned to complete these works before release of water for irrigation from Mettur dam, 100 additional earth-movers would be brought from nearby districts.

The State government had allocated ₹67.42 crore this year for taking up desilting of rivers and other water bodies to ensure proper supply of water for irrigation. While 165 works at a cost of ₹22.92 crore would be taken up in Thanjavur district, 106 works would be implemented at a cost of ₹22.56 crore in Tiruvarur district, 80 in Nagapattinam district at an outlay of ₹16.72 crore, nine in Pudukottai district at a cost of ₹1.74 crore, 20 in Tiruchi district at ₹1.76 crore, 11 in Karur at a cost of ₹1.38 crore and one in Ariyalur district at an estimate of ₹16 lakhs.

Besides, 337 works have been identified under ‘kudimaramthu’ scheme in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts. These works would be taken up at an outlay of ₹96.29 crores.