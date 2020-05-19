Tiruchirapalli

Desilting work to be expedited

Earth-movers are to be brought from nearby districts to expedite desilting work in delta districts.

Public Works Department officials said 130 earth-movers have been deployed for desilting and ‘kudimaramathu’ works taken up in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts. Since it had been planned to complete these works before release of water for irrigation from Mettur dam, 100 additional earth-movers would be brought from nearby districts.

The State government had allocated ₹67.42 crore this year for taking up desilting of rivers and other water bodies to ensure proper supply of water for irrigation. While 165 works at a cost of ₹22.92 crore would be taken up in Thanjavur district, 106 works would be implemented at a cost of ₹22.56 crore in Tiruvarur district, 80 in Nagapattinam district at an outlay of ₹16.72 crore, nine in Pudukottai district at a cost of ₹1.74 crore, 20 in Tiruchi district at ₹1.76 crore, 11 in Karur at a cost of ₹1.38 crore and one in Ariyalur district at an estimate of ₹16 lakhs.

Besides, 337 works have been identified under ‘kudimaramthu’ scheme in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts. These works would be taken up at an outlay of ₹96.29 crores.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 8:15:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/desilt/article31624915.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY