Desilt waterbodies instead of going for desalination project, says forum

May 26, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tamil Nadu Public Works Department Senior Engineers’ Association (TANSEA) on Friday have urged the government to reconsider implementing the 400 million litres per day (MLD) Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination project of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

Speaking at a discussion organised by the association on various irrigation projects and prospects in the State here on Friday, A. Veerappan, State secretary of the association, appealed to the government to desilt tanks in Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts where 15 thousand million cubic feet (TMC ft.) of rainwater could be stored and transported to the city to meet its needs instead of implementing the desalination project.

He also said a detailed project report in this regard prepared by the association was submitted to the government for consideration. The association also mooted a proposal to link rivers such as Cauvery, Tamirabharani and Palar to divert nearly 300 TMC ft. of excess water to dry areas of the State, similar to the lift irrigation projects carried out in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The association also suggested constructing a check dam at Pandiyar in the Nilgiris district and using concrete pipes, water could be diverted to Moyar to satisfy the needs of tribal people living near Teppakadu. It also expressed stiff opposition to the decision to acquire lands by Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited for expanding its mines in Cuddalore district.