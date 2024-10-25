Desilt water channels on priority, farmers’ leader urges govt.

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations of Tamil Nadu has called upon the State government to ensure that all water channels in tail-end areas of the delta region remained free from wild growth before the onset of the monsoon.

Talking to the media at Edaiyur near Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district on Friday, committee president P.R. Pandian said the channels were covered by a thick growth of water hyacinth and jatropha plants. This blocked the flow of flood water and thereby inundated nearby agriculture fields and other low-lying areas. He called upon the government to take steps on priority to ensure that the channels, especially those in the tail-end areas, remained free of wild growth before the monsoon picks up in the region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.