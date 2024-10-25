GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Desilt water channels on priority, farmers’ leader urges govt.

Published - October 25, 2024 06:29 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations of Tamil Nadu has called upon the State government to ensure that all water channels in tail-end areas of the delta region remained free from wild growth before the onset of the monsoon.

Talking to the media at Edaiyur near Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district on Friday, committee president P.R. Pandian said the channels were covered by a thick growth of water hyacinth and jatropha plants. This blocked the flow of flood water and thereby inundated nearby agriculture fields and other low-lying areas. He called upon the government to take steps on priority to ensure that the channels, especially those in the tail-end areas, remained free of wild growth before the monsoon picks up in the region.

