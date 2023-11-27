Design for Tiruchi’s first Food Street ready, approval awaited for detailed project report

November 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has finalised the layout for the city’s first Food Street, earmarked near Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar, to provide exclusive infrastructure for food vendors to sell a variety of delicacies.

Work on the project was scheduled to commence by May. However, it was delayed as the layout was modified to make it more user-friendly. In the new layout, around 25 food stalls would be set up and vendors can book their spots for an approximate rent of ₹10,000 each.

The Corporation would spend around ₹2 crore to set up the Food Street, with a compound wall and seating arrangements, will have adequate parking space. To promote the recycle and reuse concept, container boxes would serve as kiosks instead of concrete structures.

The civic body completed the detailed project report (DPR) for the Food Street. “The DPR has been submitted to the Director of Municipal Administration. Once funds are allocated, the work will begin and we expect to complete it within six months,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to the official, the Food Street would attract residents visiting the Uzhavar Sandhai and the walking tracks along the banks of the Uyyakondan canal. The initiative would later be extended to nearby streets based on customer reviews, he added.

Waste management

The initiative aims to ensure hygienic food at affordable rates. All the food carts will have a uniform look and the vendors will be required to wear aprons, caps and gloves to ensure hygiene. To prevent littering, a self-sustaining waste management model would be established utilising the revenue generated from the stalls.

Designated food streets would help regulate the street vendors and put an end to stalls being set up at various locations, which cause traffic bottlenecks and affect public mobility, the official added.