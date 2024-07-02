Deputy Tahsildar booked by DVAC absconds from govt. hospital in Perambalur

A Deputy Tahsildar of Perambalur against whom a bribery case was booked by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Perambalur unit, on Monday absconded from the Government Hospital where he was admitted after he reportedly complained of uneasiness and chest pain.

Acting on a complaint that Deputy Tahsildar Palaniappan had demanded ₹20,000 as bribe for issuing a fitness certificate for a newly constructed private wedding hall in Perambalur, a DVAC team had laid a trap on Monday evening. The team arrested a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Nallusamy, who had reportedly received the bribe amount as directed by the Deputy Tahsildar.

DVAC sources said the VAO confessed that he had received the bribe amount of ₹20,000 as directed by the Deputy Tahsildar. The complaint was lodged by R. Durairaj, manager of the wedding hall.

Even as the DVAC team was readying to question the Deputy Tahsildar at his office, he complained of uneasiness and chest pain. He was sent to the Government Hospital, Perambalur, through ‘108’ ambulance. The DVAC registered a case against the Deputy Tahsildar and the VAO under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The VAO was arrested and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Police sources said the Deputy Tahsildar absconded from the Government Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. The whereabouts of the Deputy Tahsildar was under investigation, DVAC sources said.