Deputy Inspector of Labour held on graft charge

September 21, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KARUR

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested N.A. Thangaiyan, Deputy Inspector of Labour, on the charge of accepting ₹25,000 as bribe from a petroleum dealer.

According to sources, the official had allegedly demanded ₹40,000 as bribe from the dealer, who runs a petrol bunk at Peragampatti, for the smooth handling of a case registered against him in connection with a violation of the Minimum Wages Act. After negotiations, Thangaiyan agreed to settle for ₹25,000 However, the dealer, who did not wish to pay the bribe, lodged a complaint with the DVAC officials. Thangaiyan was arrested when he accepted ₹25,000 bribe from the petroleum dealer. After a preliminary inquiry, the Deputy Inspector of Labour was sent for judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.