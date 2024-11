Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin released the 75th Foundation Day commemorative flag of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Thanjavur on November 7. He also released a bulletin and logo on the occasion.

The bulletin was received by Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, State president of Bharat Scouts and Guides and School Education Minister, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezian and Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, according to an official release.

