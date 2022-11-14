Deport convicts to country of their choice: Nalini

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan has appealed to the Centre and the State government to expedite the process of deporting four convicts, including her husband Sriharan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar, to the country of their choice. The four Sri Lankans are currently lodged in a special camp in Tiruchi.
Speaking to reporters after meeting her husband and the other convicts at the camp along with her lawyer, Ms. Nalini said she and her husband wanted to visit London, where their daughter lives. “I have not seen my daughter for the past 16 years, and now, I want to stay with her,” she said.
Ms. Nalini claimed Santhan wanted to go back to Sri Lanka, while Robert Payas and Jayakumar were yet to decide where they wanted to emigrate. She said she had appealed to the Tiruchi Collector to take steps to send her husband to London, as per his wish, at the earliest.
The four convicts should not be kept in the camp as they had spent over 30 years in prison already, she said.
