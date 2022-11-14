Deport convicts to country of their choice: Nalini

November 14, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nalini Sriharan emerging from the special camp in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan has appealed to the Centre and the State government to expedite the process of deporting four convicts, including her husband Sriharan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar, to the country of their choice. The four Sri Lankans are currently lodged in a special camp in Tiruchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters after meeting her husband and the other convicts at the camp along with her lawyer, Ms. Nalini said she and her husband wanted to visit London, where their daughter lives. “I have not seen my daughter for the past 16 years, and now, I want to stay with her,” she said. 

Ms. Nalini claimed Santhan wanted to go back to Sri Lanka, while Robert Payas and Jayakumar were yet to decide where they wanted to emigrate. She said she had appealed to the Tiruchi Collector to take steps to send her husband to London, as per his wish, at the earliest. 

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The four convicts should not be kept in the camp as they had spent over 30 years in prison already, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US