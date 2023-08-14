Deploy paddy dryers at direct procurement centres, say farmers

August 14, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Federation of Farmers Associations of Delta Districts has exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to deploy paddy dryers at direct procurement centres in areas where harvesting of kuruvai paddy has begun.

In a petition addressed to the government through the Mayiladuthurai district administration, federation general secretary Arupathi P. Kalyanam said the moisture content in paddy brought by farmers to the DPCs was bound to be high in view of the unexpected rain.

Hence, he requested the government to procure paddy with 22% of moisture content and also deploy tractor-driven paddy dryers in adequate numbers in delta districts in order to help farmers make an attempt to measure their paddy in compliance with the moisture content requirement of 17%.

Regretting that corruption at DPCs continues to haunt the farmers, he urged the officials to initiate stern and necessary steps to curb the practice. He said the procurement of kuruvai paddy should begin from August 16 at the minimum support price fixed by the Centre for the procurement year commencing from September 1.

