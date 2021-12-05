Post-rain, roads cry out for repair in Tiruchi

Poor condition of the roads in the city has made driving a nightmarish experience for motorists after the extended spell of seasonal rain during October and November.

Barring roads in interior places and lanes, most of the arterial roads were relatively in motorable condition until September, Some of the roads, including Shastri Road, Sivaprakasam Road in Anna Nagar, were relaid soon after the DMK assumed power in May. K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, played a role in relaying some of the important roads.

But the road infrastructure suffered extensive damage due to the heavy rainfall to such an extent that even the recently laid ones and the smart roads reflected the drastic impact.

Almost all roads have been eroded. Most of the roads are ridden with deep potholes.

The residential colonies, which were inundated with water for more than three weeks, have been the worst hit. None of the roads in Kumaran Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Ammayappa Nagar, Bank Colony, Shanmuga Nagar, Bharathi Nagar is in good condition for vehicular movement.

The condition of some roads in the city is so bad that motorists are finding it difficult even to move at a slow pace. Madurai Road, West Boulevard Road, Bheema Nagar, East Boulevard Road and Sivaprakasam Road are among the roads that have been hit hard due to the impact of the rain. Similar is the condition of roads in Srirangam, Thiruvanaikoil, K.K. Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur, Edatheru, Varaganeri, J.K. Nagar, Wireless Road and Thanjavur Road.

Though driving of light to heavy vehicles on roads while raining is said to be the main reason for the erosion, many point out that the poor quality of roads and use of sub-standard material have also caused extensive damage.

“How do we ride cars or two-wheelers if we encounter deep potholes every 10 to 20 meters?. We need to negotiate very carefully. Poor roads not only make driving difficult but also increase the wear and tear of vehicles,” says M. Venkatesan, a resident of Bharathi Nagar on Vayalur Road.

Many complain that Tiruchi Corporation has failed to take steps to carry out measures to make the roads motorable. In some places, the civic body is said to have taken up patchwork. But, the improper patchwork has added to the woes of the commuters.

“The damage to the road infrastructure due to rain is unprecedented in recent years. Almost all roads, including bus routes, roads in residential colonies, lanes and bylanes have to be relaid. As the northeast monsoon season shows signs of decline, the Corporation should take up road restoration work immediately,” says Ghouse Baig, a consumer activist.