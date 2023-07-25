Deplorable condition of public toilet irks users

July 25, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Tiruchi

Poor maintenance of a sanitary facility for persons with disabilities on the premises of Tiruchi Corporation has caused discontent among the users.

It was with the aim of assisting persons with disabilities who visit the Corporation for various purposes that the civic body built a toilet complex exclusively for them.

The disabled-friendly facility, constructed in 2011-12 on the premises of the Corporation, lies in a state of neglect. It is said it has not been maintained properly. Sanitary workers do not seem to have been assigned to the task of cleaning the toilet. The urinals and toilet seats are dirty and unhygienic. The lavatories lack proper water supply too. The stench emanating from the toilet literally prevents the people from using the facility.

“The sanitary facility is in deplorable condition. The stench is unbearable,” said a visitor to the Corporation on Monday.

Janardhanan, a civic activist in Bheema Nagar, said toilets in various offices of the Corporation were also poorly maintained. The Corporation authorities should study the condition of public toilets in zonal offices and other places so as to institute a mechanism to carry out repairs and maintenance regularly.

