July 19, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Department of Registration has revised the revenue target across the State and fixed ₹1591 crore target for the Tiruchi zone during the current fiscal.

As per the original target, fixed before the start of the current financial year, Tiruchi zone comprising Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts, was supposed to raise ₹1400 crore through registration of documents, stamp duty, registration fees and other services. Collection of pending dues was also included in the target.

However, it was said that the Department has issued a fresh notification a few days ago on revision of revenue from registration of documents, stamp duty and others for the 2023-2024 financial year. As per the notification, which has been sent to the officials of Department of Registration in the State, the State government has fixed a target to raise ₹30,000 crore from all 11 zones. The revised target is ₹3,600 crore more than the previous target.

The target for the Tiruchi zone will be ₹1591 crore, which is ₹191 crore more than the previous target. Besides increasing the number of documents, the officials have been asked to collect pending dues as much as possible.

“The revised target has been communicated to all officials. We will hopefully achieve the revenue target,” R. Ramasamy, Deputy Inspector General of Registration, Tiruchi zone, told The Hindu when contacted.

He said that there had been an increase in registration of documents across the State. It had been noticed in Tiruchi zone as well. The positive factors would augur well for the zone to achieve the target.

Mr. Ramasamy said that the Tiruchi zone had generated about ₹1,000 crore during the last financial year. In terms of overall performance, Tiruchi zone had topped among 11 zones in the State. Out of five revenue districts in the zone, Tiruchi district had accounted for 45% of the total revenue. It was followed by Karur district. The share of Pudukottai, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts was between 10% to 15%. Out of 59 Sub Registrar’s offices in the zone, Joint -I situated in the Court Complex in Tiruchi, had topped in overall performance, followed by Woraiyur and K. Sathanur.