Department of Registration plans to reorganise jurisdiction of Sub-Registrar offices

July 08, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - TIRUCHI

Department of Registration plans to reorganise the jurisdiction of Sub-Registrar offices in the State including the Tiruchi zone so as to avoid jurisdictional confusion among the people.

There are 55 Sub-Registrar offices in the Tiruchi zone consisting of Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur and Pudukottai districts. The jurisdiction of them was said to have been determined about 30 years ago. Most of the existing Sub-Registrar offices in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karur districts were under the undivided Tiruchi district. However, the jurisdiction of the Sub-Registrar offices was not reorganised in accordance with the revenue jurisdiction of Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.

Though the jurisdiction of the Sub Registrar offices situated in the headquarters of the districts falls within them, there are confusion over the jurisdiction of the offices relating to fringe areas of the districts. While the people of Lalgudi, Pullampadi and its surrounding areas in Tiruchi district have to go to Ariyalur for registering their documents, the people of Keezhapalur have to register their land documents in a registration office in Tiruchi district.

Similarly, as per the existing set-up, Aranthangi, Meemisal, Ponnamaravathi and some other areas in Pudukottai district fall under the registration jurisdiction of Karaikudi in the Madurai zone. Some areas of the Madurai zone come under the Sub-Registrar offices in the Tiruchi district. It is said that the existing registration setup is leading to confusion among the people. Similarly, the system also troubles the officials whenever the Department of Registration officials are called for review meetings or to solve issues. There had been many representations to the State government to solve the issues by reorganising the boundaries of Sub-Registrar offices in border areas of the districts. Considering the importance of the issues, the Department of Registration has proposed to re-look into the matter.

When contacted R. Ramasamy, Deputy Inspector of Registration, Tiruchi zone, told The Hindu that the Department had representations on it. It had proposed to bring the areas for registration within the revenue jurisdiction of the respective districts in the State. All necessary details to reorganise the registration jurisdiction in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur and Pudukottai districts had been sent to the department.

