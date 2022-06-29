Department of Posts schedules pension adalat on July 12

June 29, 2022 18:00 IST

TIRUCHI

The Department of Posts has announced that a regional-level pension adalat will be held on July 12.

The pension adalat will deal with grievances pertaining to delay/non-settlement of pension benefits for retired officials of the Postal Department, and grievances in receipt of pension and family pension payment through post offices for the retired officials of Railway and Telecom departments, a press release issued by the office of Postmaster General, Central Region (TN), Tiruchi, said.

Only those cases that have already been taken up with Divisions/Units and in respect of which the pensioners are not satisfied with the response at the divisional level can be brought to the Pension Adalat. Fresh cases will not be entertained. July 8 will be the last date for receipt of grievance for the pension adalat, the release said.

Petitions containing the grievances, superscribed as 'Pension Adalat 2022' on the covers, have to be addressed through ordinary post or registgered post or speed post (grievances sent through private couriers will not be entertained) have to be addressed to M. Muthumeena, Accounts Officer, Office of the Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi.

Due to COVID-19 scenario, the Pension Adalat will be conducted thrugh video-conferencing or telecon/whatsapp video call. Hence, the current residential address, mobile number and the name of the nearest post office must be indicated by the complainant/pensioner.

The venue of the Pension Adalat will be intimated to the individual pensioner submitting the grievance, the press release said.