Department of Museums lays down broad specifications for Grand Chola Museum

August 29, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the State government zeroing in on a site near the Brihadeeswarar Temple for establishing the proposed Grand Chola Museum in Thanjavur, the Department of Museums has indicated the broad specifications for the iconic project in its invitation for Expression of Interest (EOI) for selection of a consultant to prepare the Detailed Project Report.

The EOI for construction, curation and exhibit design lays down the specifications for the grand museum to be established on a par with international standards. The museum incorporating Chola-period architectural elements would feature a display area of about one lakh square feet. It will highlight the entire Chola dynasty and provide visitors a unique opportunity to experience and learn about the history of the Cholas.

A background note to the invitation for EOI points out that the period of Chola Kings was not only considered as epoch-making but also an era of the cultural renaissance. Thanjavur under the Chola rulers was the cradle of Tamil Culture.

Thanjavur had emerged as the most important city in the Chola Empire and remained its capital till the emergence of Gangaikondacholapuram. Raja Raja Chola I had built the Brihadeeswarar Temple at Thanjavur and it is proposed to develop the new museum in the town with an aim to showcase and exhibit the unique history of Chola dynasty.

The museum will have a range of exhibits showcasing the life and works of Chola kings, including murals, musical instruments, sculptures, photographs, documents, audio visuals, 3D experiments, and artefacts. It will have interactive exhibits that will allow visitors, especially children and youth, to participate and engage with them.

The galleries will be organised on the following broad areas: Emergence of the Chola kingdom; early, middle and later-Chola periods; stone sculptures; bronze icons; copper plates; inscriptions; murals; water management; crime and punishment and audio guides. The museum would include a Kids’ Corner and book and curio shops.

The museum is to provide visitors an interactive experience through augmented reality with scenes depicting events of the Chola Kingdom and period. Models with audio score of major landmarks such as Kallanai and other water/irrigation management systems are also to form part of the museum.

The museum should bring before the eyes of the visitors the grand accomplishments of the Cholas. All forms of creative, modern and innovative ways of exhibition, interaction and display should be used so that visitors are enthralled and fascinated by the rich experience, the Department said.

The deadline for submission of the EOIs is September 13. The State government, which is funding the project, is keen to push through the project and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu had already inspected the site near the Big Temple for the museum and expressed satisfaction over it.

