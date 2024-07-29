Dentist arrested under POCSO Act in Pudukottai

A 36-year-old dentist running a private clinic in Pudukottai was arrested on Monday under the POCSO Act on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl who had come for treatment on Sunday.

The accused, Abdul Majid, was arrested by the Pudukottai All Women Police acting on a complaint from the minor girl. The offence was allegedly committed inside the clinic when the girl had come for a sitting for a toothache problem along with her mother.

The dentist had reportedly asked the girl’s mother to get the medicines from a pharmacy and allegedly committed the offence after closing the door, said the police. The dentist is married and has two children. He was later remanded in judicial custody. The Pudukottai All Women Police have registered a case under BNS Section 127 (wrongful confinement) and Sections 9 (e) read with Section 10 of the POCSO Act.

