Densely populated lanes hotbeds of COVID-19 cases

Tiruchi

09 July 2020 22:13 IST

Business and residential areas located on the eastern side of West Boulevard Road are vulnerable

Crowded market places and densely populated residential areas surrounding them are emerging as COVID-19 hotspots in the city.

As per the analysis of health officials, most lanes, by-lanes and thickly populated residential as well as business areas located on the eastern side of West Boulevard Road (WB Road) have become hotspots for the virus. They point out that the streets located along the sides of Big Bazaar Street, residential localities around Gandhi Market, Varaganeri and Palakarai are also vulnerable.

In addition to it, congested residential colonies along Uyyakondan canal from the district court to Palakarai have also been identified as potential hotspots.

Advertising

Advertising

Nadu Gujili Street, Big Chetti Street, Jaffershah Street, Chinna Kammala Street, Peria Kammala Street, Sowrashtra Street, White Betal Street, Kalla Street, Pulikara Street, Sandhukadai Street, Sunnambukara Street and Kiledhar Street were among those identified as vulnerable spots. Besides, some parts of Woraiyur and Thillai Nagar have also been added to the list. These areas have a large number of small to medium retail and wholesale business houses and are frequented by thousands of customers everyday. Most houses here common walls.

Out of the 1,077 cases reported in the district up to Wednesday, 569 were from Tiruchi city.

“We have observed that thickly populated business and residential streets are susceptible to the quick spread of the virus. It is with a view to control the virus that we have formed 65 special teams in Tiruchi,” says Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian.

Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that policemen have also been included in the team and it has been decided to lift at least 1,000 swab samples from vulnerable spots. While admitting that the situation was tricky, a senior health officer said people should avoid visiting thickly populated places as far as possible. If people ensured social distancing norms, the situation could be brought under control within three weeks, the official hoped.