Denotified Tribes Welfare Association takes exception to Ramadoss statement

TIRUCHI

10 June 2021 17:17 IST

Reiterating its opposition to 10.5% internal reservation to Vanniyars under the Most Backward Classes quota, the De-notified Tribes Welfare Association has taken exception to a recent statement of PMK founder S. Ramadoss urging the government to guarantee the reservation and not to present “unfounded reasons” against the quota.

Dr. Ramadoss had criticised Minister for Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes and Miniorty Welfare S.S. Shivashankar for stating that the quota could not be implemented as there were cases pending in the Madras High Court.

Association advisor S. Panneerselvam said the State government should not give effect to reservation in education and employment as it was against social justice.

In a statement, he said if the quota was implemented it would do great injustice to the people of all other castes. The DMK government should conduct caste-wise census so as to provide proportional reservation.