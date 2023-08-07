August 07, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has resented the denial of ex-gratia pension scheme for the Corporation employees by the Tamil Nadu government.

Condemning the denial note put up by the Secretary, Food and Consumer Protection Department that once the recommendation from the TNCSC Board of Directors for extending ex-gratia pension scheme of ₹4,000 for all the employees of the Corporation was approved it would pave the way for similar demand from other Corporations, the Sangh in a resolution passed at its State Executive Committee meeting held at Thanjavur on August 6 pointed out that the Corporation had forwarded the recommendation to the government for a formal approval only.

Because the Board had clearly mentioned that the funds required for disbursement of ex-gratia pension could be generated utilizing the TNCSC employees provident fund resource and had not sought any separate allocation from the State government for executing the scheme.

Claiming that already retired employees of certain State-owned institutions such as Milk Marketing Cooperative Societies were receiving ₹4000 as ex-gratia pension, the BMS urged Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to ensure that the TNCSC employees also stand to benefit from the ex-gratia pension scheme utilising the EPF resources.

Regularisation of service, appointment of additional hands where required were other resolutions passed at the Executive Committee meeting, according to BMS sources.