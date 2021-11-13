Dengue prevention measures up across Tiruchi district

10 cases were reported every day from November 1 to 10

Dengue cases in the district have risen and the district administration has increased preventive measures in an attempt to check its incidence.

While the increasing trend in dengue cases was identified in October itself, according to sources in the Health Department, at least 10 cases were reported every day from November 1 to 10. While the number of cases reported has fallen below five over the last two days, authorities worry that it may be due to fear and hesitancy.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior official said that the cases were sporadic and not concentrated to specific clusters. While cases were high in Srirangam, BHEL Township and a few areas earlier, the cases reported these days are scattered. Ground-level staff across the district have been instructed to monitor residences in a cycle of seven days, where a house is checked once per cycle and collect samples from water sources. The larvae take time to grow and regular monitoring can help identify it before it grows into an adult mosquito, they said.

Collector S. Sivarasu on Saturday inaugurated special fever camps across the district to keep a check on fever and water-borne diseases. A total of 210 such camps have been set up in the city and rural limits, including 126 mobile camps.

The Collector has instructed officials to monitor fever and diarrhoea, and ensure that the public consume filtered boiled water. Regular monitoring of water pipelines in case of leakage or damage was also needed.

A total of 1,161 workers have been appointed to conduct disease prevention activities across the district. They have been equipped with anti-mosquito fogging machines and have been instructed to cover affected areas twice a day. The public and the local bodies are requested to dispose of garbage, especially degradable items, quickly. Disinfection of surroundings can be done using bleaching powder.

The Collector has urged the public to avoid drinking cold water, wash hands regularly and do not travel unnecessarily. All government hospitals are open round-the-clock and are well-equipped with necessary medication to treat patients, he said.