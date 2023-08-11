HamberMenu
Dengue prevention exercise stepped up in Thanjavur

August 11, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Corporation has stepped up the dengue prevention exercise by issuing warnings to those who have failed to keep their premises free of the breeding places of Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes.

A few days ago, the civic body started conducting awareness programmes in its domain on how to prevent the breeding of aedes mosquitoes known to transmit the dengue virus and to safeguard oneself from mosquito bites. On Thursday, while conducting the awareness program at Keezhavasal, Gandhiji Road and the Old Bus Stand areas the civic body staff enlightened the public on how the dengue virus spreading mosquitoes breed on pure water collected on the roofs and discarded materials near the houses and commercial places.

They removed around one tonne of old tyres from the retreading/galvanizing units functioning on the Gandhiji Road and Kizhavasal areas. They had also warned that leaving any materials/containers or any other products that could hold rainwater and serve as a breeding ground for aedes mosquitoes within the Corporation domain would attract fine.

