Dengue prevention drive intensified in Tiruchi

May 28, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

Conservancy workers spraying mosquito repellent in residential areas in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Against the backdrop of intermittent rains, Tiruchi Corporation has stepped up dengue preventive measures in the city.

Though the residents have received the much-needed respite from the scorching heat, the accumulation of rainwater on potential dengue-breeding objects has become a concern.

To eliminate the potential outbreak of dengue, sanitary workers and those involved in curbing mosquito breeding have been instructed to intensify the dengue prevention drive after the city received moderate rainfall in the last few weeks.

“So far, no dengue fever cases have been reported in the city. Surveillance measures are under way, and we have to monitor for the next 10 days,” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer.

The health department has appointed a team to conduct dengue awareness campaigns by sensitising people to follow safety measures to overcome the mosquito menace and carry out preventive measures, including surveys and fever camps, in every ward, particularly in vulnerable areas. Around 20 fever camps are being conducted.

The workers have been equipped with anti-mosquito fogging machines and instructed to cover water stagnation-prone areas frequently. “They have also been asked to monitor residences once every three days to prevent potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” said a senior official.

The civic body is identifying water stagnation points and closely-packed residential areas to intensify the checking for potential mosquito breeding sources. “Disinfection of surroundings with bleaching powder, regular monitoring of water pipelines in case of leakage or damage and fogging of mosquito repellent are being carried out in all wards to check the incidence of dengue fever,” he added.

